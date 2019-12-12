Home

Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Wake
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Church At Philadelphia
4716 Wichita St.
Fort Worth, TX
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Bell Henderson

Emma Bell Henderson Obituary
Emma Henderson FORT WORTH -- Emma Bell Henderson, 68, departed this earthly life on Saturday, December 7, 2019. SERVICE: 12 noon, Sat., Dec. 14, 2019 at Church At Philadelphia , 4716 Wichita St., Fort Worth, 76119. Wake: 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Emma leaves to cherish her loving memories: husband, and confidant of 49 years, Leon Henderson; two children, Lacquel Ford (Derick) and Deon L. Henderson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019
Remember
