Emma Deniske Albin
Emma Deniske Albin BEDFORD--Emma Deniske Albin passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at a Bedford assisted living facility. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel prior to the service. Everyone will be required to WEAR MASKS, and you will need to bring your own. Emma was born Sept. 29, 1924, in Fort Worth to Herman Henry and Victoria Belle Handke (Buckner). She met her husband, Richard Lee Albin, as a teenager during Richard's father's church service. The two kept in touch during World War II while Richard served in the U.S. Navy, and were married Jan. 20, 1945. Together they raised three children, sons, Richard Wayne and Henry Clay; and a daughter, Wynn Rae. Known for her kindness and sweet nature, Emma was also skilled artistically in music, poetry, illustrations, and painting, with her work sometimes featured in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Her timeless beauty, inside and out, is evident in everything she did and her loving legacy lives on with everyone who knew her. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee Albin (2008); and her son, Henry Clay Albin (2000). SURVIVORS: Son, Richard Wayne Albin and wife, Cynthia; daughter, Wynn Rae Stoots and husband, Michael; daughter-in-law, Toni Woodson and husband, David; grandchildren, Andrew Ryan Albin, Jamie Leah Lancaster and husband, Jason, and Andrea Denise Espinoza and husband, Alex; as well as many beloved relatives, dear friends, and caring neighbors.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 28, 2020.
