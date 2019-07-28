|
Emma Ione Barton-Hooten-Thomas FORT WORTH--Emma Ione Barton-Hooten-Thomas passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, under hospice care in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Biggers Funeral Home. Emma Ione was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Knox County, Truscott, Texas, to Avery Jack and Nolia M. Barton. She was a founding member of North West Church of Christ in 1968, and active until her health took its toll. Emma was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Willis A. Hooten; her second husband of 14 years, Dr. Henry W. Thomas Jr.; her firstborn son, Willis A. Hooten Jr., 1 day old, 1947; and her only daughter, Nancy Darlene, 16 years old, 1974. SURVIVORS: Her children, Jerrell Ray and wife, Rhonda, John B. and wife, Kary; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; in the early years, Emma Ione had 72 first cousins; there are also countless friends and acquaintances that Emma Ione has touched over the years.
