Emma Jo Whittenberg HURST -- Emma Jo Whittenberg passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 88. SERVICE: A graveside service: for Mrs. Whittenberg will be held at 10 am on Monday, June 8th, at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, TX, 76034. MEMORIALS: If you would like to honor Emma Jo through a donation, please give to the Kimball, Amon Carter, or Modern art museums in Fort Worth, or to any organization that supports art in our society. She was born on July 22, 1931 in Houston to Katie Belle Noland (nee Samuel) and Joseph Hamilton Noland. Emma grew up in Baytown, Texas, and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. She also earned a degree from North Texas State College in Denton in 1953. Emma married Ira "Doc" Whittenberg, Jr. in 1962 in Dallas. The couple moved to Hurst, Texas, where Doc went to work for Bell Helicopter. Emma and Doc had three children: Grant, Cheryl, and Wendy. Emma worked as a graphic designer at multiple firms in Midland and Dallas, and at Tandy Corporation/Radio Shack in Fort Worth, Texas. She was an accomplished fine artist, painting in a variety of mediums and exhibiting through the Fort Worth Chapter of the National League of American Pen Women, the Southwestern Watercolor Society, and the International Society of Experimental Artists. Emma was also an avid golfer, and greatly enjoyed playing with her niece Frances and friends in the Arlington Ladies Golf Association. Emma was preceded in death by her father Joseph Noland, her mother Katie Froehner, her stepfather Arlie Froehner, her sister Kathleen Collins, and her husband of 53 years Ira Whittenberg Jr. Survivors: Her son, Grant Whittenberg; daughters, Cheryl Price (Lloyd Price), Wendy Whittenberg-Ferrell (Patrick Ferrell); grandchildren, L.M. Price, Jr. (Cary McDavid Price), Lee Price, Clara Ferrell, and Lillian Ferrell; niece, Frances Collins; nephew, Tom Collins (Debbie Collins); grandniece Emily Collins King (Kody King); and great-grandnephew, Brady King.