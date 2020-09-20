1/1
Emma Sherice Kershner
1996 - 2020
Emma Sherice Kershner
March 27, 1996 - September 12, 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Emma was born to John Kershner and Sherice Norred on March 27, 1996
In Arlington, Texas.
Emma was preceded in death by her brother Isaiah John Kershner.
She is survived by her mother, Sherice Norred and wife Debbie Norred; brother Dillon Norred; sister Grace Kershner; two uncles Danny and Robert Norred; aunt Christine Klein; Grandmother Dorothy Norred; fiancé Sydney Campbell; and many cousins.
Emma was a beautiful young woman and will be missed by all who knew her.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 20, 2020.
