Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Emmitt Mitchell
Emmitt Charles Mitchell

Emmitt Charles Mitchell Obituary
Emmitt Charles Mitchell ARLINGTON--Emmitt Charles Mitchell was born July 20, 1933, in Fort Worth to James and Aniece (Massengale) Mitchell and passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations to Texas A&MCommerce Music Department. Charles showed great talent in music. He graduated from Waco High School and joined the Air Force where he played for the military band. He graduated from East Texas State College (now Texas A&M UniversityCommerce). He taught at Castleberry Junior High where he met the love of his life, Marylin LeMay. They married in 1964. Charles then taught at Cedar Hill and Grand Prairie schools where he delighted in teaching music to children of all ages. Charles also loved performing with the Good Times Chorus and Swing Street Connection with longtime friend, Bob Cartwright. Other artistic talents included woodwork and drawing. Charles and Marylin made their home in Arlington, Texas. Over the years they enjoyed traveling around the United States, Canada, and Europe. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda (Cindy) Mills Tooker; brother-in-law, Bob Mills; brother, George (Jed) Vanston; brother, Timothy Vanston; and sister-in-law, Angela Vanston. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Marylin; brother, John Vanston Jr.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolin and George Craft; brother-in-law, Harry Tooker; several nieces and nephews; other family members; close friends, David and Jeannie Hooten; and many dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
