Emmitt Dean Osborne FORT WORTH--Emmitt Dean Osborne, 74, passed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: 2:30 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Gate Funeral Home. He was preceded in death, by his father, Rev. Leamon Osborne; mother, Willie Ruth Osborne; granddaughter, Jennifer Osborne; son, Eric J. Osborne. SURVIVORS: Wife, Helen Osborne; daughters, Evyan, Chimere, Brittany; son, Devondrick; 11 grandchildrens; sisters, Verdell-Osborne Guinn (William), Cathryn Osborne (Harveston), Eva Dawson; brother, Lee Roy Osborne (Sandy); and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2019