Home

POWERED BY

Services
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
817-478-9555
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Golden Gate Funeral Home
5701 E Loop 820 S.
Fort Worth, TX 76119
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:30 PM
DFW National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Emmitt Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmitt Dean Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emmitt Dean Osborne Obituary
Emmitt Dean Osborne FORT WORTH--Emmitt Dean Osborne, 74, passed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Interment: 2:30 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Golden Gate Funeral Home. He was preceded in death, by his father, Rev. Leamon Osborne; mother, Willie Ruth Osborne; granddaughter, Jennifer Osborne; son, Eric J. Osborne. SURVIVORS: Wife, Helen Osborne; daughters, Evyan, Chimere, Brittany; son, Devondrick; 11 grandchildrens; sisters, Verdell-Osborne Guinn (William), Cathryn Osborne (Harveston), Eva Dawson; brother, Lee Roy Osborne (Sandy); and a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emmitt's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Golden Gate Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -