More Obituaries for Emmitt Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmitt Johnson Jr.

Emmitt Johnson Jr. Obituary
Emmitt Johnson, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Emmitt "EJ" Johnson, Jr. passed Jan. 3, 2020, SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sat, Jan. 11, Grace Temple SDA Church, 4200 E. Berry St. Wake: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Fri. at the Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: wife, Vergia Johnson; children, Kennedy Dennis, Kevin Johnson (Asia), Natasha Gregg (Tony); father, Emmitt Johnson, Sr.; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Albert Johnson, Rogers Johnson (Dorothy), Ethelean Johnson, Elanor Holiday (Roy), Mary Branford (Charles), Dorothy Harrison and Drucessa Ireland (Cornelius) .
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
