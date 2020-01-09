Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Wake
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Temple SDA Church
4200 E. Berry St.
Emmitt Johnson, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Emmitt "EJ" Johnson, Jr. passed Jan. 3, 2020, SERVICE: 2 p.m. Sat, Jan. 11, Grace Temple SDA Church, 4200 E. Berry St. Wake: 5 to 6:30 p.m., Fri. at the Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: wife, Vergia Johnson; children, Kennedy Dennis, Kevin Johnson (Asia), Natasha Gregg (Tony); father, Emmitt Johnson, Sr.; 4 grandchildren; siblings, Albert Johnson, Rogers Johnson (Dorothy), Ethelean Johnson, Elanor Holiday (Roy), Mary Branford (Charles), Dorothy Harrison and Drucessa Ireland (Cornelius) .
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 9, 2020
