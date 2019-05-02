Emogene Mashburn FORT WORTH -- Emogene Mashburn, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, after a battle with Parkinson's disease. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m., Saturday, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. She was born Oct. 10, 1927, in Rosston, Ark. to James K. and Pauline Prescott. She graduated valedictorian from Willisville High School in Willisville, Ark. in 1945. She married Aris Atkins in 1947 after he returned home from serving in World War II, and moved to Fort Worth in 1957. After attending Fort Worth Business School, began work for Fort Worth Laundry and Dry Cleaners as a bookkeeper in 1963 where she retired in 2015 after 52 1/2 years of service. The owners and employees of Fort Worth Laundry became more than friends and co-workers, they were a true extension of our family. She was a member of North Fort Worth Baptist Church, volunteered at the Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and loved to travel. SURVIVORS: Son, James Atkins and wife, Janice of Plano; daughter, Cindy Anthony and husband, Richard; grandson, Richard Anthony and wife, Taryn; great-granddaughter, Emily Rae Anthony, all of River Oaks; brother, James Prescott and wife, Judy of Arlington; sister, Nancy Cross of Prescott, Ark.; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. We extend our deep appreciation to the staff of Fireside Lodge Nursing facility and St. Gabriel's Hospice for their loving care for our mother.



