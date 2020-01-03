|
|
Enoch Combs, Jr. FORT WORTH -- Enoch Combs, Jr., 88, Pastor for 45 years, passed away December 24, 2019. FUNERAL: Noon, Saturday, Greater Antioch B.C., 5420 Cottey St. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 7 to 8 p.m., Friday, New Born Pentecostal Church, 5124 Calumet. Bishop Enoch Combs, Jr., Founder of New Born Pentecostal Church in 1973. He enjoyed preaching the salvation of Jesus according to Acts 2:38. He served God until he was called home. He left a legacy of strength, love, compassion and the road to salvation. SURVIVORS: Leaving behind his wife of 73 years, Gracie Combs; son, Enoch (Barbara) Combs III; daughters, Mary Boggess, Mildred Henderson, Rosette (Frank) Jones, Jacqueline (Fred) Anderson and Glenda Burns; 2 brothers; 1 sister; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews and the New Born Pentecostal Church family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 3, 2020