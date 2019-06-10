Home

Morris-Bates Funeral Home
Eric Brochanne Bell Sr.

Eric Brochanne Bell Sr.
Eric Brochanne Bell Sr. FORT WORTH--Eric Brochanne Bell Sr., 43, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at King's Court Ministries, 1400 E Seminary St. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Morris Bates Mortuary, 1700 Evans, and wake from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. SURVIVORS: Wife, Natasha Bell; children, Braelyn Burton, Alethea Woods, Eric Bell Jr., Fantasia Woods; sister, Charlotte Sharp; one aunt; one uncle.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 10, 2019
