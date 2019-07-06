Home

Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Eric Edwin Rodriguez


1961 - 2019
Eric Edwin Rodriguez Obituary
Eric Edwin Rodriguez FORT WORTH--Eric Edwin Rodriguez passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends at the age of 57. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home. Eric was born Saturday, Aug. 5, 1961, the son of Guadalupe Rodriguez Rogers in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from Trimble Tech High School. Eric was a loving son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be deeply missed by us all. Eric was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cleo Rodriguez and grandfather, Isaac Rodriguez. SURVIVORS: Mother, Guadalupe Rogers and husband, Doyle; brother, Victor Rodriguez Jr. and Lynn Walkup; sister, Felicity Guynn and family; sister, Patricia and Tom Buie, and family; twin brother, Aaron Rodriguez and family; sister, Pam Giebler and husband, Terry; daughters, Erica and Samantha and grandchildren; aunts, Tillie Briones, Virgie Allen and Liz Rodriguez; many uncles, nieces, nephews and friends; extended family, Joe and Norma Rivera Losoya and their many family members. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMELEY FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on July 6, 2019
