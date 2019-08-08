Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Eric Kleiner


1947 - 2019
Eric Kleiner Obituary
Eric Kleiner ARLINGTON -- Eric Kleiner, 72, passed away August 5, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. Eric was born in Detroit, Mich. on June 26, 1947 to Lawrence and Merry Kleiner. He was married to Catherine Kleiner. Eric graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1969 with a degree in Engineering Science and later completed his masters in Systems Management. Eric served in the United States Air Force for over twenty years as an officer and instructor pilot and was a Vietnam veteran. After retirement from the USAF, he owned and operated multiple HobbyTown stores. Eric was an active member in Civil Air Patrol for many years. He loved playing golf with his friend Merlin Michaud, fishing, traveling, and flying for fun. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to the in his memory. SURVIVORS: his children, Jon Kleiner, of Liberal, Kans. and Kimberly and Christopher Lambert, of Redfield, Ark. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kyle, Cody and Kaitlyn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 8, 2019
