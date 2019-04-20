Home

Eric Johnson
Eric S. Johnson FORT WORTH--Eric Johnson passed Wedneday, April 10 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3301 Sycamore School Road, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 26, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burn Program at Arkansas Children's, 1 Children's Way, Slot #225, Little Rock, AR 72202. Eric S. Johnson was born Jan. 1, 1945. He was a resident of Fort Worth, Texas and Little Rock, Ark.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019
