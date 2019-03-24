Erik Donald Fernandez WHITE SETTLEMENT--Erik Fernandez, 43, was taken from us on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home in White Settlement, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 E. I-20 Frontage Road, Willow Park, 76087. Erik was a loving and devoted father. His daughter, Zoe, was his pride and joy. He was a kind, caring and loving person. When Erik came into the room you knew that he would leave with a new friend. He had a large love of music, movies and laughter. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Erik was predeceased by his mother, Priscilla Domenech; father, Ralph Fernandez; and brother, Jason Fernandez. SURVIVORS: Erik is survived by his daughter, Zoe Fernandez; his former wife and good friend, Gayla Fernandez; his brother, Jay Fernandez (Rochette); his uncle, Bill Domenech (Lisa); his cousins, Michele Domenech and Billy Domenech (Terri); his grandmother, Olga Domenech; other family; and many friends.



