Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel
4941 E. I-20 Frontage R.
Willow Park, TX 76087
(817) 594-2747
Resources
More Obituaries for Erik Fernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erik Donald Fernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Erik Donald Fernandez Obituary
Erik Donald Fernandez WHITE SETTLEMENT--Erik Fernandez, 43, was taken from us on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home in White Settlement, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel, 4941 E. I-20 Frontage Road, Willow Park, 76087. Erik was a loving and devoted father. His daughter, Zoe, was his pride and joy. He was a kind, caring and loving person. When Erik came into the room you knew that he would leave with a new friend. He had a large love of music, movies and laughter. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Erik was predeceased by his mother, Priscilla Domenech; father, Ralph Fernandez; and brother, Jason Fernandez. SURVIVORS: Erik is survived by his daughter, Zoe Fernandez; his former wife and good friend, Gayla Fernandez; his brother, Jay Fernandez (Rochette); his uncle, Bill Domenech (Lisa); his cousins, Michele Domenech and Billy Domenech (Terri); his grandmother, Olga Domenech; other family; and many friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now