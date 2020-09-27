Erma Ruth Rocquemore

September 23, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Erma Ruth Rocquemore, 79, entered rest September 23, 2020.

Erma Ruth Lawson was born June 2, 1941 to Eugene and Alberta Jackson Lawson. She graduated from historic I.M. Terrell High School and a local business college. She was a sales consultant for Sears for 20 years

Sister Rocquemore was a former member of Baker Chapel AME Church and returned to her home church, Bethlehem Baptist Church in later years.

In the Masonic family. Sister Rocquemore affiliated with Good Street Chapter #486. Order of Eastern Star; E.E. Kitchen Chapter #27, Queen of the South,and was Grand Associate Conductress for the Masonic Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. A member of St. Eliza Chapter #2, Amaranth and was Grand Royal Matron in the Royal and Exalted Degree of the Amaranth.

Her husband of 31 years, Reverend A.C. Rocquemore, died in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene Lawson Jr. and Henry Lee Lawson.

Survivors include her devoted daughters, Fatina Williams , Janet Carter and Tasha Rocquemore; beloved grandson whom she reared, Bradley Scott Carter and his wife, Victoria; great-grandson, Beau Carter; other relatives and friends.







