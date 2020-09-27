1/1
Erma Ruth Rocquemore
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erma Ruth Rocquemore
September 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Erma Ruth Rocquemore, 79, entered rest September 23, 2020.
Erma Ruth Lawson was born June 2, 1941 to Eugene and Alberta Jackson Lawson. She graduated from historic I.M. Terrell High School and a local business college. She was a sales consultant for Sears for 20 years
Sister Rocquemore was a former member of Baker Chapel AME Church and returned to her home church, Bethlehem Baptist Church in later years.
In the Masonic family. Sister Rocquemore affiliated with Good Street Chapter #486. Order of Eastern Star; E.E. Kitchen Chapter #27, Queen of the South,and was Grand Associate Conductress for the Masonic Grand Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star. A member of St. Eliza Chapter #2, Amaranth and was Grand Royal Matron in the Royal and Exalted Degree of the Amaranth.
Her husband of 31 years, Reverend A.C. Rocquemore, died in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Eugene Lawson Jr. and Henry Lee Lawson.
Survivors include her devoted daughters, Fatina Williams , Janet Carter and Tasha Rocquemore; beloved grandson whom she reared, Bradley Scott Carter and his wife, Victoria; great-grandson, Beau Carter; other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved