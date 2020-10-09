Erminia Lopez
November 28, 1940 - September 14, 2020
Huntington Park, California - Preceded in death by parents, Juan H. and Olaya G. Garcia; brothers, Juanillo Garcia, Rudy Garcia, Tony Garcia, Paul Garcia, Earl Garcia, Frank Garcia; sisters, Fina Alvarado, Josie Garcia, Beatrice Trevino. Surviving siblings, Mary Willars, Jenny Smith, Jesse Garcia; surviving family, husband; Julian Lopez; daugthers, Anna Garcia, Laura Velarde-Luna, Julie Rodas; Son-in-law, Julio Rodas; grandchildren, Courtney & Pablo Sanchez, Monica & Giovanni Ventura, Cesar Rodas, John Luna, Juliana Luna; great-grandchildren, Audrey Sanchez, Emily Sanchez and to be born in January 2021 - Baby Ventura, also surviving numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2020.