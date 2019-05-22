Ernest Clarence Neuman FORT WORTH--Ernest Clarence Neuman, 87, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at a Longview hospital. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Greenwood Chapel. Ernest was born to Lillian and Ernest Charles Neuman on Dec. 10, 1931, in Fort Worth. Ernest was the third of six children and dearly loved his brothers and sisters. He grew up in Fort Worth and attended Arlington Heights High School where he was an all-star football player and an excellent student. He received a scholarship to play football at TCU and during his freshman season was injured and ended his college football career. He also was a member of the Air Force ROTC and served for two years domestically. After his service, Ernest became a CPA and worked for years in accounting holding several positions up to CFO, and he also owned several businesses during his professional career. Ernest loved spending time with his family, playing guitar and singing classic country songs. He and his brothers and sisters and their children would often join in at family get-togethers. Ernest was always an avid golfer and turned his love for the game into a lifelong passion that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. For decades, he would have a regular game with his golfing buddies at numerous local golf courses. Later in life he became an avid walker and for several years would walk up to 5 miles each day. His family was his heartbeat. Known as Dad, Granddad, Papa, Bubba and Uncle Bubba, he enjoyed being with his kids and grandkids, nieces and nephews. He attended hundreds of football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball and basketball games. His grandchildren made him extremely happy, and he would light up when they were near. He could talk for hours about his grandchildren. Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosamary Ueltschey and Billie Bryan; brothers, Richard and Dan Neumann; and children, Harvey and KayLynn Neuman. SURVIVORS: Sister, Judye Hale; children, Lisa Neuman Gillispie (Steve), Glenn Neuman (Stacy) and Greg Neuman (Laina); daughter-in-law, Karen Neuman; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary