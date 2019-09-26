|
|
Ernest Gene Collins FORT WORTH -- Ernest Gene Collins exited this life on September 22, 2019 at the age of 83. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Friday at Bridgewood Church of Christ with burial to follow at Shannon Rose Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel. He was born on November 21, 1935 in downtown Fort Worth to Ernest Collins and Kathryn Wadsworth Collins. He was the oldest of 4 siblings. He started his own newspaper route at age 12 for the Fort Worth Press before and after school. He went on to work as grocery employee for A.L. Davis and Buddie's. Mr. Collins was the first in his family to graduate from high school in 1954 from Green B. Trimble Technical. He proudly went on to attend TCU until he began his career spanning 42 years at BNSF Railroad. He retired in 1997 and could be found often with his friends, drinking coffee at the local Dairy Queen, Whataburger, or McDonald's restaurants. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Elna Jo Hertzler, Aldina Collins and McKay Brown; two infant daughters, Angela Dawn Collins and Sharon Kay Collins. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Tanglewood Oaks and Brookdale Home Health for their excellent care of Mr. Collins during his years living at the facility. SURVIVORS: his daughter, Pamela Collins Reid; grandsons, John Reid and Thomas Reid; as well as many other family members and friends who love and miss him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019