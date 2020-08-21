1/1
Ernest Hamilton Childers Jr.
Ernest Hamilton Childers, Jr. HURST -- Ernest Hamilton Childers, Jr., 73 passed away August 19, 2020 in Grapevine. SERVICE: Visitation: 9 to 5 on Friday, August 21, 2020, Biggers Funeral Home, Lake Worth. Graveside Service: 2p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, New Hope Cemetery, 728 New Hope Road, Boyd, Texas 76023. Ernie was born July 17, 1947 in Longview, Texas to Ernest Hamilton Childers, Sr. and Laverne McKinnon Childers. Ernie served in the United States Airforce from 1968 to 1977 and achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. His tour included Barksdale AFB 1970-71, UDORN (Thailand) 1971-72, Barksdale AFB 1972-73, Avino (Italy) 1973-75, and Carswell AFB 1975-77. Ernie served as a Police Officer for the City of Watauga 1977-85 as Sargent of the Patrol Division, then he served on the Fire Department for the City of Bedford 1985-2009 as the Commercial Fire Inspector. SURVIVORS: Survived by his wife, Catherine Childers; daughter, Cristy Childers and her husband Jeff Childers and their children Kris Hamilton Childers and Serenity Esther Childers; son, Ernest Hamilton Childers, III and his children Kaitlyn Anne Childers, and Sierra Lynn Childers; daughter, Amy Leighanne Childers and the grand-puppies Ace and King.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
