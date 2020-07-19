Ernest Milton Curtis ARLINGTON--Ernest "Ernie" Milton Curtis, 81, passed to his heavenly home on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Southlake/Grapevine after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating Ernie's wonderful life will be planned at a later date. Ernie was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Sedalia, Mo., to Robert L. and Muriel Curtis. Ernie graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1956. Later, he studied at Arlington State College. He was very dedicated to God and his country. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1956; following his time as a Marine, he was a member of the National Guard until 1964. Ernie was very successful in business and in 1976 co-founded F&E Business Forms, which led to two other companies, Jet Envelope and Texas Envelope Company. Along the way, in his professional career, he developed many friends within the business community. He was a very generous man and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. If anyone needed help, Ernie would be there. You could count on him. Ernie loved his family and sports. He was an excellent tennis player. He especially loved baseball and the Texas Rangers Baseball Team. He was a season ticketholder since the Rangers came to Texas. He was a walking encyclopedia of baseball and other sports trivia. In his later years, he decided to learn to play the piano and studied for many years to play proficiently and beautifully. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edgar and Robert; sisters, Lorena, Shirley and June. SURVIVORS: His wife, Phyllis Curtis; son, Michael Curtis and wife, Judy; daughter, Trish Curtis; brother, Jim Curtis; along with grandchildren, McKenna and Josh; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the loving staff at Grand Brook Memory Care for their efforts and great dedication.