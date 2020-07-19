1/1
Ernest Milton Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Milton Curtis ARLINGTON--Ernest "Ernie" Milton Curtis, 81, passed to his heavenly home on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Southlake/Grapevine after a long battle with Lewy body dementia. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service celebrating Ernie's wonderful life will be planned at a later date. Ernie was born Aug. 29, 1938, in Sedalia, Mo., to Robert L. and Muriel Curtis. Ernie graduated from South Oak Cliff High School in 1956. Later, he studied at Arlington State College. He was very dedicated to God and his country. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1956; following his time as a Marine, he was a member of the National Guard until 1964. Ernie was very successful in business and in 1976 co-founded F&E Business Forms, which led to two other companies, Jet Envelope and Texas Envelope Company. Along the way, in his professional career, he developed many friends within the business community. He was a very generous man and a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. If anyone needed help, Ernie would be there. You could count on him. Ernie loved his family and sports. He was an excellent tennis player. He especially loved baseball and the Texas Rangers Baseball Team. He was a season ticketholder since the Rangers came to Texas. He was a walking encyclopedia of baseball and other sports trivia. In his later years, he decided to learn to play the piano and studied for many years to play proficiently and beautifully. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edgar and Robert; sisters, Lorena, Shirley and June. SURVIVORS: His wife, Phyllis Curtis; son, Michael Curtis and wife, Judy; daughter, Trish Curtis; brother, Jim Curtis; along with grandchildren, McKenna and Josh; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the loving staff at Grand Brook Memory Care for their efforts and great dedication.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coker-Hawkins Funeral Home
405 E Main St
Decatur, TX 76234
(940) 627-5959
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved