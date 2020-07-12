Ernestine Ferguson FORT WORTH--Ernestine Ferguson, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a battle with Parkinson's disease. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Shannon Rose Hill Funeral Chapel & Cemetery. The service will be broadcast via Facebook Live, on the Shannon Rose Hill page. Ernestine graduated from Poly High School in 1947 and was a member of Meadowbrook United Methodist Church, where she worshipped for more than 80 years. Much of her church life was dedicated to volunteerism, including running the Meals on Wheels program at Meadowbrook United Methodist for 40 years. Ernestine was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Ferguson; son, Gary Ferguson; twin brother, Bill Perry; and younger brother, Weldon Perry. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Charles Ferguson; grandsons, Brian and Nicholas Ferguson; granddaughter, Katy Marquardt Hill; and granddaughter, Bonni Taylor.