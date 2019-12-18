Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
800 W. 5th
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernestine Kohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernestine Gipson Kohl


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernestine Gipson Kohl Obituary
Ernestine Gipson Kohl FORT WORTH--Ernestine Gipson Kohl passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th in downtown Fort Worth. A private burial will be held in Muskogee, Okla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be directed to the David W. Mullins Library, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., or The Helping Hand Fund of First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Ernestine was born July 17, 1927, on Ferrell Plantation, a land grant cotton plantation near Shoffner, Ark. Her parents were Lenell Ryan Gipson and Filmore Garrison Gipson. She was the namesake of her grandfather, Ernest Ramsey Ryan. In the 1930s, Ernestine moved with her mother to Muskogee, Okla., where she attended school and graduated from Central High School. Ernestine then attended and graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas in 1949, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. While at the university, she was elected president of the Association of Women Students, president of her residence hall, a class officer, member of the Student Senate, and tapped for Mortar Board. At that time there were few female students in the business school. She told stories about how she was often singled out for being the only female in the class. As a birthday gift from her daughters, Ernestine returned to Fayetteville one more time to attend the 2016 homecoming football game. The university treated her like royalty, rolling out the red carpet to numerous festivities. Being a Razorback for life she definitely knew how to call her hogs... "Wooooooooo. Pig Sooie!" Ernestine married and moved to Fort Worth where her three daughters were born. Soon after, she joined the Junior Woman's Club, later transferring to the Woman's Club where she served on the board of directors. She was a charter member of Club Bon Soir of the Woman's Club and served as president. She was also a long-standing member of the Ridglea Rejebian Book Club and had served as president in that organization. She was currently a member of the Woman's Club's Good Friends, Good Books Club, Club Bon Soir and San Paula Bridge. Ernestine was a teacher at Brous Private School where her daughters started their early education. She later was employed by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association from where she retired in 1995. In addition to liking to read, Ernestine loved her family and her church, playing bridge, gardening, watching football and baseball, and was fascinated by oriental art objects and decor. She was the center of the Kohl family. She was gracious, eloquent and poised, with a quick and genuine smile and laughter, and practical wit. Ernestine and her brilliant blue Irish eyes will be missed by her surviving family and remaining friends. A lifelong Methodist, she was baptized with water from the River Jordan. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth for 63 years. She was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Three daughters, their husbands and their children, Kathryn Kohl Speight and John William Speight II, Jason Ryan Speight and John Justin Speight; Karol Kohl Fate and Richard Wayne Fate and Lindsey Kohl Fate; Adele Kohl Klinger and Gary Alan Klinger and Jack Kohl Klinger; and her daughters' father and lifelong friend, Ernest Martin Kohl.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernestine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -