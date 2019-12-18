|
Ernestine Gipson Kohl FORT WORTH--Ernestine Gipson Kohl passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th in downtown Fort Worth. A private burial will be held in Muskogee, Okla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be directed to the David W. Mullins Library, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., or The Helping Hand Fund of First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Ernestine was born July 17, 1927, on Ferrell Plantation, a land grant cotton plantation near Shoffner, Ark. Her parents were Lenell Ryan Gipson and Filmore Garrison Gipson. She was the namesake of her grandfather, Ernest Ramsey Ryan. In the 1930s, Ernestine moved with her mother to Muskogee, Okla., where she attended school and graduated from Central High School. Ernestine then attended and graduated with honors from the University of Arkansas in 1949, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. While at the university, she was elected president of the Association of Women Students, president of her residence hall, a class officer, member of the Student Senate, and tapped for Mortar Board. At that time there were few female students in the business school. She told stories about how she was often singled out for being the only female in the class. As a birthday gift from her daughters, Ernestine returned to Fayetteville one more time to attend the 2016 homecoming football game. The university treated her like royalty, rolling out the red carpet to numerous festivities. Being a Razorback for life she definitely knew how to call her hogs... "Wooooooooo. Pig Sooie!" Ernestine married and moved to Fort Worth where her three daughters were born. Soon after, she joined the Junior Woman's Club, later transferring to the Woman's Club where she served on the board of directors. She was a charter member of Club Bon Soir of the Woman's Club and served as president. She was also a long-standing member of the Ridglea Rejebian Book Club and had served as president in that organization. She was currently a member of the Woman's Club's Good Friends, Good Books Club, Club Bon Soir and San Paula Bridge. Ernestine was a teacher at Brous Private School where her daughters started their early education. She later was employed by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association from where she retired in 1995. In addition to liking to read, Ernestine loved her family and her church, playing bridge, gardening, watching football and baseball, and was fascinated by oriental art objects and decor. She was the center of the Kohl family. She was gracious, eloquent and poised, with a quick and genuine smile and laughter, and practical wit. Ernestine and her brilliant blue Irish eyes will be missed by her surviving family and remaining friends. A lifelong Methodist, she was baptized with water from the River Jordan. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth for 63 years. She was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Three daughters, their husbands and their children, Kathryn Kohl Speight and John William Speight II, Jason Ryan Speight and John Justin Speight; Karol Kohl Fate and Richard Wayne Fate and Lindsey Kohl Fate; Adele Kohl Klinger and Gary Alan Klinger and Jack Kohl Klinger; and her daughters' father and lifelong friend, Ernest Martin Kohl.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019