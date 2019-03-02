Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
For more information about
Ervin Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ervin Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ervin Glenn Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ervin Glenn Brown Obituary
Ervin Glenn Brown HURST--Ervin Glenn Brown, 85, of Hurst, went to be with the LORD on February 26, 2019. "Glenn" was born to Melvin and Ruth Brown on December 30, 1933 in Lindale, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, LaRee; daughters, Kim Vaughn & Tracie Meyer; sons, Jimmy, Randy & Bryant Reynolds; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and two brothers. Glenn loved the LORD and his family. He was a people person and never met a stranger. He liked tinkering with classic cars, listening to gospel and country music, watching the Cowboys and Rangers play, and spending time with his family. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was a finance manager for McKesson. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2nd from 5-7 p.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville with funeral service on Monday, March 4th at 3 p.m. Interment following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
Download Now