Ervin Glenn Brown HURST--Ervin Glenn Brown, 85, of Hurst, went to be with the LORD on February 26, 2019. "Glenn" was born to Melvin and Ruth Brown on December 30, 1933 in Lindale, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, LaRee; daughters, Kim Vaughn & Tracie Meyer; sons, Jimmy, Randy & Bryant Reynolds; 7 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and two brothers. Glenn loved the LORD and his family. He was a people person and never met a stranger. He liked tinkering with classic cars, listening to gospel and country music, watching the Cowboys and Rangers play, and spending time with his family. Prior to his retirement in 1995, he was a finance manager for McKesson. He will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2nd from 5-7 p.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville with funeral service on Monday, March 4th at 3 p.m. Interment following in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary