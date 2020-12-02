1/1
Esperanza Acuña Manriquez
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esperanza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esperanza Acuña Manriquez
July 28, 1923 - November 27, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Esperanza Acuña Manriquez, 97, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 1:30p.m. Friday, December 4, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rosary and Eulogies beginning at 12:30p.m. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.
Memorials: If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be given to St. Jude.
Esperanza Acuña Manriquez was born July 28, 1923 in Strawn, Texas to Aurelio and Monica Acuña Manriquez. After graduating from North Side High School, she passed the civil service exam and began working for the federal government at the Fort Worth Army Depot. She went on to an over 47-year career in civil service continuing her work in Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Aviation Administration. She retired in 1992 and served as the matriarch of the family caring for her older sister as well as a younger brother and providing an open door to family members. Esperanza was a devoted Catholic, an avid reader, a political enthusiast, an eager traveler, and an ardent football fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raul; sisters, Rosa and Azalia; and nephew, Julian Jr.
Survivors: Brother, Arturo; nephew, Richard, wife Gloria, and sons, David and Micael and wife Amanda; niece, Isabel; daughters, Azalia and Jessica; and son, Daniel; nephew, Raul and wife Dolores, sons, Julian and Roberto; and nephew, Carlos.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
12:30 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pat Duran
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved