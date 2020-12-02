Esperanza Acuña ManriquezJuly 28, 1923 - November 27, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Esperanza Acuña Manriquez, 97, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020.Mass of Christian Burial: 1:30p.m. Friday, December 4, at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rosary and Eulogies beginning at 12:30p.m. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7p.m. Thursday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home.Memorials: If desired, donations in lieu of flowers may be given to St. Jude.Esperanza Acuña Manriquez was born July 28, 1923 in Strawn, Texas to Aurelio and Monica Acuña Manriquez. After graduating from North Side High School, she passed the civil service exam and began working for the federal government at the Fort Worth Army Depot. She went on to an over 47-year career in civil service continuing her work in Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Aviation Administration. She retired in 1992 and served as the matriarch of the family caring for her older sister as well as a younger brother and providing an open door to family members. Esperanza was a devoted Catholic, an avid reader, a political enthusiast, an eager traveler, and an ardent football fan.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Raul; sisters, Rosa and Azalia; and nephew, Julian Jr.Survivors: Brother, Arturo; nephew, Richard, wife Gloria, and sons, David and Micael and wife Amanda; niece, Isabel; daughters, Azalia and Jessica; and son, Daniel; nephew, Raul and wife Dolores, sons, Julian and Roberto; and nephew, Carlos.