Essie Sneed
1935 - 2020
Essie Sneed
October 17, 1935 - October 5, 2020
Crowley, Texas - Essie Sneed moved to a house not by hands, Monday, October 5, 2020.
GRAVESIDE: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery Lane 1.
We thank God for her and blessing us with her presence. She loved everyone that came into her life, loved the Lord and was a gifted cosmetologist in Riverside, California for fifty years. Back in the day there wasn't anyone in Riverside whose hair she hadn't done at one time or another. Although I deeply miss my mommy and feel an undesirable emptiness, she lived a good life and she's at peace now.
SURVIVORS: Beloved Husband, Willie Sneed; son, Willie Sneed; daughters, Elaine C. Sneed, Aladrienne Sneed, LeShawanne Sneed; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene D. Kilpatrick-Scott; brother, Dennis Kilpatrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery Lane 1
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

October 10, 2020
After she moved to Cali to live in her house for a while she and spoke via phone almost every month. She was one gracious lady.
Davyre Duty
Friend
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
