Essie Sneed

October 17, 1935 - October 5, 2020

Crowley, Texas - Essie Sneed moved to a house not by hands, Monday, October 5, 2020.

GRAVESIDE: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery Lane 1.

We thank God for her and blessing us with her presence. She loved everyone that came into her life, loved the Lord and was a gifted cosmetologist in Riverside, California for fifty years. Back in the day there wasn't anyone in Riverside whose hair she hadn't done at one time or another. Although I deeply miss my mommy and feel an undesirable emptiness, she lived a good life and she's at peace now.

SURVIVORS: Beloved Husband, Willie Sneed; son, Willie Sneed; daughters, Elaine C. Sneed, Aladrienne Sneed, LeShawanne Sneed; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene D. Kilpatrick-Scott; brother, Dennis Kilpatrick; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.





