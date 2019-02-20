|
Estelle Haley FORT WORTH -- Estelle Haley, 77, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. SERVICE: A private family burial will be held in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: Contributions in her name may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Estelle was born in Gorman, Texas to Emmett and Ruby Cook. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Margaret Hill; and her husband of 50 years, Dale Haley. Estelle was a graduate of Edinburg High School and West Texas State University with a Masters degree in Education. She taught for many years in Perryton, Texas and Oklahoma City, Okla. Estelle and Dale moved to Fort Worth in 1982 as Dale was transferred with The Western Company. They traveled extensively and Estelle always enjoyed golf, quilting and archeology. SURVIVORS: Brother, Tom Cook and wife, Kate of Kingwood, Texas; Dale's siblings, Roddy Haley, Margie Pollack, Debbie White and Betty Reynolds; and 13 nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019