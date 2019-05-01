|
Estelle "Kitty" McDaniel HURST--Estelle "Kitty" McDaniel, 86, born in San Antonio, Texas, joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Lane, Keller, Texas. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel; rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting its website.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019