Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
For more information about
Estelle McDaniel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle McDaniel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle "Kitty" McDaniel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Estelle "Kitty" McDaniel Obituary
Estelle "Kitty" McDaniel HURST--Estelle "Kitty" McDaniel, 86, born in San Antonio, Texas, joined her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 27, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2016 Willis Lane, Keller, Texas. Interment follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel; rosary at 7 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or by visiting its website.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now