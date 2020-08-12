1/1
Esther C. Gonzales
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther C. Gonzales FORT WORTH--Esther C. Gonzales, 99, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery and masks required/social distancing. Esther was born in Floresville, Texas, on April 16, 1921. Esther was a nurse's aide for St. Joseph Hospital and Kents Nursing Home. Esther loved crocheting, taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandkids. SURVIVORS: Sons, Johnny Gonzales of Burleson and David Gonzales (Vicki) of Watauga; daughters, Rose Felan (Charles) and MaryAnn Sepeda (Johnny) of Fort Worth, Irma Pineda of Saginaw and Martha Rogers (Jeff) of Fort Worth; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved