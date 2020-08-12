Esther C. Gonzales FORT WORTH--Esther C. Gonzales, 99, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service will be held Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery and masks required/social distancing. Esther was born in Floresville, Texas, on April 16, 1921. Esther was a nurse's aide for St. Joseph Hospital and Kents Nursing Home. Esther loved crocheting, taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandkids. SURVIVORS: Sons, Johnny Gonzales of Burleson and David Gonzales (Vicki) of Watauga; daughters, Rose Felan (Charles) and MaryAnn Sepeda (Johnny) of Fort Worth, Irma Pineda of Saginaw and Martha Rogers (Jeff) of Fort Worth; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.