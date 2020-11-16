1/1
Esther Castillo
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Castillo
April 10, 1932 - October 14, 2020
Sherman, Texas - Esther spent her life serving others around her. She found lots of joy in making sure everyone's needs were taking care of.
Our large family grieves not for Esther, for she rest from the trials of this life in the arms of Jesus. We grieve for all the days without her presence in our lives. Untill the time that we will join her in heaven, her memory lives in our hearts forever.
Sons; Greg Castillo Jr, Ernest Castillo, Jesse Castillo
Daughters; Josie Castillo Tucker, Blanca Moore
Grandchildren; Greg Castillo III, Tara St John, Victoria Tucker and so many others she loved as "FAMILY."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
My fondest memory of Esther is that she was a very hospitable person, as a young girl I would drop by their house to visit with my nephews & she always made me feel welcome & allow me to stay & eat dinner with the family. My condolences to all the family & may she Rest In Peace. Love you all, Maggie Castillo
Maggie castillo
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved