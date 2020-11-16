Esther Castillo
April 10, 1932 - October 14, 2020
Sherman, Texas - Esther spent her life serving others around her. She found lots of joy in making sure everyone's needs were taking care of.
Our large family grieves not for Esther, for she rest from the trials of this life in the arms of Jesus. We grieve for all the days without her presence in our lives. Untill the time that we will join her in heaven, her memory lives in our hearts forever.
Sons; Greg Castillo Jr, Ernest Castillo, Jesse Castillo
Daughters; Josie Castillo Tucker, Blanca Moore
Grandchildren; Greg Castillo III, Tara St John, Victoria Tucker and so many others she loved as "FAMILY."
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 16, 2020.