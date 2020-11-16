Esther Castillo

April 10, 1932 - October 14, 2020

Sherman, Texas - Esther spent her life serving others around her. She found lots of joy in making sure everyone's needs were taking care of.

Our large family grieves not for Esther, for she rest from the trials of this life in the arms of Jesus. We grieve for all the days without her presence in our lives. Untill the time that we will join her in heaven, her memory lives in our hearts forever.

Sons; Greg Castillo Jr, Ernest Castillo, Jesse Castillo

Daughters; Josie Castillo Tucker, Blanca Moore

Grandchildren; Greg Castillo III, Tara St John, Victoria Tucker and so many others she loved as "FAMILY."





