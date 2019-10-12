|
Esther S. Lin BENBROOK--Esther S. Lin, 78, was reunited Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, with her loving husband, Raymond Lin; and grandson, Nathaniel Lin. MEMORIAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Greenwood Chapel. Esther was born in the Szechuan province of China on Dec. 24, 1940. She was married to Raymond for 54 years, who preceded her in 2018. Esther was a registered nurse for over 30 years in San Jose, Calif., before retiring and moving to Fort Worth. She worked and lived with a strong passion. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children, Jeffrey C. Lin and Emme C. Fishburn and their spouses, Cathy Lin and Mark Fishburn; along with grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Lin and Ewan and Lachlan Fishburn.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019