Esther Petercsak SOMERSET, N.J.--Esther Petercsak, 80, of Somerset, N.J., formerly of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Frackville, Pa., died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at a Somerset assisted living facility. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home, 9 N. Lehigh Ave. Frackville, Pa., 17931. Further services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday from Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, 209 South Lehigh Avenue, Frackville, with Very Rev Archpriest James Jadick officiating. Visitation: Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday with Parastas at 7:30 p.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial: Holy Ascension Orthodox Cemetery, Frackville. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com. Born in Frackville, June 15, 1939, Esther was a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Sema Chrin. She retired as a cost account at Fragrance Resources, Keyport, NJ. Esther was a member of St. John the Baptist Greek Catholic Church, Euless, Texas, where she was very involved with Philoptochos and was a Sunday School teacher for the past 15 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Julia Petronko and Theresa Kasmer; brother, Andrew Chrin. SURVIVORS: Her husband of 56 years, Stephen A. Petercsak; son, Steven Petercsak of Belle Mead, N.J.; sisters, Maryann Mucklow of Holidaysburg and Olga Escudero of Bensalem; grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. NICE-HART FUNERAL HOME, INC. Frackville, Pa., 570-874-0670 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019