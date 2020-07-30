1/1
Ethel Anna Roe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Anna Roe WATAUGA -- Ethel Anna Roe, best known as "Nan," passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12 noon, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mass of the Resurrection: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Dr, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180. Nan was born on July 30, 1923, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Philadelphia, and lived there until she met her husband George, during World War II. She traveled the country in support of her husband's 20-year career in the Navy. Upon her husband's retirement from the military in 1958, they settled here in North Texas. They bought their forever home in Watauga in 1964, and Nan always took great pride in being able to bring the whole family together under her roof, making countless memories over the years. Nan was a strong woman who stood firm for what she believed. She never met an animal that she didn't love, and she had a personality that simply made you love her. The hole that she leaves in our hearts cannot be filled, and we will miss her more than she could have ever imagined. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Georgia Smith; two grandsons, Daniel Rayes and Chris Smith; a great-granddaughter Danille Speers, and her husband, Michael Speers; two great-great-grandchildren, Anna Michelle Speers and Michael Joseph Speers; a niece, Dolores Leirer; great-niece, Patti Chapman; great-nephews, Joe Leirer, John Leirer and Doug Leirer, along with many wonderful great-great-nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved