Ethel Anna Roe WATAUGA -- Ethel Anna Roe, best known as "Nan," passed away peacefully in her home on July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 12 noon, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. Burial: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mass of the Resurrection: 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Saint John the Apostle Catholic Church, 7341 Glenview Dr, North Richland Hills, Texas, 76180. Nan was born on July 30, 1923, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She grew up in Philadelphia, and lived there until she met her husband George, during World War II. She traveled the country in support of her husband's 20-year career in the Navy. Upon her husband's retirement from the military in 1958, they settled here in North Texas. They bought their forever home in Watauga in 1964, and Nan always took great pride in being able to bring the whole family together under her roof, making countless memories over the years. Nan was a strong woman who stood firm for what she believed. She never met an animal that she didn't love, and she had a personality that simply made you love her. The hole that she leaves in our hearts cannot be filled, and we will miss her more than she could have ever imagined. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Georgia Smith; two grandsons, Daniel Rayes and Chris Smith; a great-granddaughter Danille Speers, and her husband, Michael Speers; two great-great-grandchildren, Anna Michelle Speers and Michael Joseph Speers; a niece, Dolores Leirer; great-niece, Patti Chapman; great-nephews, Joe Leirer, John Leirer and Doug Leirer, along with many wonderful great-great-nieces and nephews.