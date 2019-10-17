|
Ethel Bell FORT WORTH--Ethel Bell at the age of 90 went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Carter Metropolitan CME Church, 4601 Wichita St. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Niece, Vanessa Jones; brothers, Ferdinand McLean Sr. and Bryant McLean; sisters, Velma Walker and Bertha Minafee; and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019