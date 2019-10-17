Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, Inc.
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
(817) 531-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Bell Obituary
Ethel Bell FORT WORTH--Ethel Bell at the age of 90 went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Carter Metropolitan CME Church, 4601 Wichita St. Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Niece, Vanessa Jones; brothers, Ferdinand McLean Sr. and Bryant McLean; sisters, Velma Walker and Bertha Minafee; and other relatives.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now