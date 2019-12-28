|
Ethel Fondell Shearer Seals JOSHUA--Fondell Seals, 92, formerly of Grapevine, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Keene, Texas. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home. Interment: Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A reception will follow in the Bluebonnet Hills Reception Room. She will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all that knew and loved her. Fondell was born April 7, 1927, in Denton County, Texas, to Hugh and Estella Shearer. Fondell began her working career in Dallas in 1945 as a secretary at Sears. In 1960, she began working as a dental assistant in Grapevine, Texas, and worked for doctors, William Wilkerson, Terry Walker, and Jerry Burgess. Fondell was a member of the Tuesday Study Club in Grapevine. She joined the Memorial Baptist Church in 1954. There, she was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Grace Class at Church of the Cross, formerly known as Memorial Baptist Church. Fondell was preceded in death by her husband, JC Seals, and a great-grandson, Preston Seals. SURVIVORS: Fondell is survived by daughter, Barbara Trenkle (Steve) of Grapevine; son, Donald Seals (Tamara) of Joshua; grandsons, Joseph Aaron Seals (Mindy) of Hurst, Jason Seals (Jennifer) of Fort Worth; granddaughters, Holly Trenkle of Euless, Ashley Trenkle Beavers (Matt) of Fort Worth, Amber Seals Maillet of Fort Worth; six great-grandsons; and two great-granddaughters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 28, 2019