Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Ballom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel L. Ballom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel L. Ballom Obituary
Ethel L. Ballom FORT WORTH -- Ethel L. Ballom passed peacefully from this life the morning on March 23, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock, Arlington with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elysian Fields, Texas. Daughter of the late Vink Jefferson and Willie Mae Sneed Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; siblings, George Jefferson, Willie Vee Hill, Eddie Jefferson, Dorothy Sherrod, Minnie Jefferson. SURVIVORS: loving sons, Adrian (TeCora), Edwin, Jeffrey and Kenneth; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Annie Jackson; brother, James Jefferson; half-sister, Fannie Reeves; and sister-in-law, Mary Blackmon Jefferson, and Evelyn Ballom; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.