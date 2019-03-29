|
Ethel L. Ballom FORT WORTH -- Ethel L. Ballom passed peacefully from this life the morning on March 23, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock, Arlington with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Elysian Fields, Texas. Daughter of the late Vink Jefferson and Willie Mae Sneed Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; siblings, George Jefferson, Willie Vee Hill, Eddie Jefferson, Dorothy Sherrod, Minnie Jefferson. SURVIVORS: loving sons, Adrian (TeCora), Edwin, Jeffrey and Kenneth; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Annie Jackson; brother, James Jefferson; half-sister, Fannie Reeves; and sister-in-law, Mary Blackmon Jefferson, and Evelyn Ballom; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019