|
|
Ethel L. Loggins FORT WORTH--Ethel L. Loggins, 73, answered the Master's call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: was 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish fond memories, children, Columbus Fountain (Sylvia), Michael Loggins, Terry Bacon, and Sharon Smith (Barry); brother-in-law, Charles Fountain; nine grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 15, 2020