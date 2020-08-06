Ethel Mae Muriel FORT WORTH -- Ethel Mae Muriel was born January 28, 1929 and passed July 31, 2020. FUNERAL: Services will take place at Mount Gilead Baptist Church on August 7, 2020. Ethel lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She was a pillar of the community and church who encompassed a passion for crocheting and reading. Her legacy will live on through the hearts and minds of everyone she encountered, as well as those she reached but never met. She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, 4 sons and brother. SURVIVORS: Her 6 children; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.