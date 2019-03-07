Ethel Margaret Meads FORT WORTH -- Ethel Margaret Meads, 92, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, after a long battle with dementia. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to WestAid, 7940 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth, Texas 76116. Ms. Meads was born March 19, 1926, in Marfa, Texas to Ida and Nicholas Gross. She worked for 31 years at the Army Corps of Engineers. Her life was spent putting others' needs before her own. In retirement she served the Fort Worth community through her work at the Presbyterian Night Shelter and WestAid, and spent her mornings and afternoons caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Western Hills United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved sister, Katy Printz; and brother-in-law, Ray Printz. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sylvia Hudson; son, Ronald Meads and wife, Debbi; daughter, Mary Ann Cox and husband, Mike; four adult grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



