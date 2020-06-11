Etheldria Carey FORT WORTH -- Etheldria "Tootie" Carey, 60, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. SERVICE: Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12 at the funeral home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Saturday at New Harvest MBC, 5202 Carol Ave. SURVIVORS: Children: Byron Carey (Krystal) and Lucreshia Carey-Powell (Kelsey); two sisters; four brothers; one aunt; three grandchildren; and other relatives and dear friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.