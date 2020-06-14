Dr. Eugene D. Swenson WEATHERFORD--Eugene D. Swenson passed away Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 73 years of age. SERVICE: Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Gene's service will be held at a later date to be determined. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Savannah Foundation, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416. Gene was born in Shenandoah, Iowa, on July 1, 1946, to Alfred and Meralyn Swenson. He grew up on a farm and spent his entire childhood in Iowa. He was always an avid sports fan - playing basketball in his youth, coaching his son's sports teams, and spending fall weekends catching every college game possible. He also loved working in the yard, walking on the beach, and traveling the west. Gene was a loving dad and grandfather. Gene earned his Ph.D. in Psychology from Arizona State University. After graduation, he moved with his family to Richardson, Texas, and taught for years at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas. In 1988, the family moved to Savannah, Ga., where he worked for Memorial Medical Center and later in private practice until his retirement in 2012. Gene was also a tireless volunteer. He volunteered for many organizations, including the Aids Arms Network and Hospice Savannah. He always fought for fairness and equality for others. He lived life to the max and said that his motto was that "he tried to give more than he got." Gene and Sherry always wanted to make their way west again and retired to Weatherford, Texas. They quickly felt at home and were proud members of the First United Methodist Church of Weatherford. Gene was a survivor. He beat pancreatic cancer in his 40s and thrived following a double heart-valve replacement in 2008. Early-onset Alzheimer's disease proved to be his toughest battle. He fought long and hard and, even in the end, one could see his humor and loving ways remained. The family wishes to thank Clearfork Memory Care and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of Gene. We were comforted to know that he was in such kind and caring hands during the last few months of his life when we were unable to be by his side. SURVIVORS: Gene is survived by his wife, Sherry, with whom he would have celebrated his 51st wedding anniversary on June 13th; his son, Lance Swenson and wife, Kristie Jackson, of Rhode Island; his daughter, Kari Pittman and husband, Andrew, of Massachusetts; his granddaughters, Mia and Ellie Swenson, and Riley and Kelsey Pittman; his brother, Mike Swenson and wife, Jan; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Keith and Marcia Allely. He also had many cousins and close friends whom he considered to be family.