Eugene Hobart Fatheree FORT WORTH--Eugene Hobart Fatheree, "Hobie," went to Heaven to join his Savior, Jesus, in the morning of Monday, June 8, 2020. SERVICE: Hobart's life will be celebrated at a later date at the DFW National Cemetery with family and friends. MEMORIALS: May be made to Union Gospel Mission, 1321 E. Lancaster Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76102; St. Gabriel's Hospice, 1313 College Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104; Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76103. Hobie was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Pampa, Texas, to his parents, Laura Prescott Hobart and Clyde Fields Fatheree. Hobie grew up in Pampa where he graduated high school in 1948. He attended his beloved Texas A&M University where he was in the Corps of Cadets, becoming the battalion commander of C Battery Field Artillery his senior year. He graduated in May of 1952 as a commissioned second lieutenant. He was stationed at Fort Sill, Okla., and Fort Chaffee, Ark., before being deployed to the Korean War Zone. He arrived in Korea in February of 1953 and was assigned to the 57th Field Artillery Battalion as a forward observer. Hobie was sent to the 38th Parallel, was engaged in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill, and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. Hobie returned home in May of 1954 where he married his sweetheart, Ann Sidwell. They raised four children, two sets of twins. Hobie and Ann branched out, away from the Panhandle after their nest was empty, living in Dallas, San Antonio, and spending their last years in Fort Worth. Hobie taught his children how to love, laugh, forgive, and be affectionate. He prayed over each family member daily and taught us to love the Lord. He enjoyed gardening, walking his dogs, the Republican Party, and his Bible Church, sending devotionals by mail to various family members. He was disciplined due to his military training and always looked clean, crisp, and spiffy. He had a clever wit and fantastic sense of humor and gave those he loved a nickname. Hobie was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Warren and David; and his great-granddaughter, Israel Wright. SURVIVORS: His remaining loved ones include his wife of 66 years, Ann; his children, Sarah Ann Jarrett and her husband, John, Timothy Hobart Fatheree and his wife, Sue, Millicent Fatheree Bennett and her husband, Bill, Matthew Sidwell Fatheree and his wife, Lori. Other loved ones include his grandchildren, Clint Jarrett, Jennifer Shepard, Neely Shenloogian, Rebecca Weathersby, Claire Wright, Zach Jarrett, Hunter Fatheree, Sarah Marchman and Allie Marchman, and their respective spouses, including 16 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to his caregivers, Liz, Samantha, Katie, Cathy, Anicia and Ify. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.