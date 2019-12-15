|
Eugene "Gene" LeBlanc GRANBURY--Eugene "Gene" LeBlanc died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home near Granbury, Texas. Gene was the second child of John D. LeBlanc and Ruth Guillory LeBlanc, born in Vicksburg, Miss., on Nov. 23, 1948. That same year, the family moved to Krotz Springs, La., where he was raised by his mother and father, with four sisters and a brother. On Dec. 29, 1966, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the Seabees, Unit NMCB9, and served two tours in Vietnam. He fought in the battle for the City of Hue, during the Tet Offensive, and received the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, and Vietnam Service Medal. While on leave, on Aug. 10, 1968, he married his wife of 51 years, Wanda Faye Gennuso. After his second tour, he was honorably discharged, and moved back to Louisiana to start a family with Wanda. Gene initially worked in construction; and later started his own oil field equipment rental business. Gene was a licensed pilot and loved to fly. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In 1990, Gene moved his family to Fort Worth to start working for Gerhardt. He then worked for many years at Computalog where he traveled the globe selling wire line services in Asia, Eastern Europe and Africa. After his retirement, he devoted his time to his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, wood working, drawing/painting, and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Blake Eugene LeBlanc; his brother, Keith LeBlanc; and his sisters, Tammy Edge and Johnnie Rose Eusay. SURVIVORS: Wife, Wanda Gennuso LeBlanc; sisters, Ingrid Nall and Marci Marks; daughters, Dawn Wyatt (Brett) and Trista Stueart (James); daughter-in-law, Jennifer LeBlanc; grandchildren, Sarah Wyatt, Brandon Mitchell, Lori Spicer, Lyndsey Sidler, Jakob Lepore, Carley Lepore, Jack Wyatt, Josh Wyatt, Tyson LeBlanc, and Teagan LeBlanc, Skylar Stueart, Samuel Stueart, Sarah Stueart, Shepherd Stueart; great-grandchildren, Rylie, Bentley, Leighton, Canyon, and JJ; and many nephews and nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019