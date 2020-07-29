1/1
Eugene Lee Crosthwait
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Lee Crosthwait FORT WORTH--Eugene Lee Crosthwait, a Fort Worth resident for 72 years, passed away at the age of 94. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to Mass, with rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment: 1 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Eugene was born in Mexico to Joseph Lee and Emma Ruffini Crosthwait. He attended the Texas Military Institiute in San Antonio and the University of Texas. He proudly served in the Navy in World War II and continued in the reserves until 1959. Eugene was an aeronautical engineer at Lockheed for 43 years. A charter member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and involved in the Knights of Columbus, he will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his faith and his country. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Virginia Anne Weaver, and his brother, Reverend Monsignor Joseph H. Crosthwait. SURVIVORS: His wife of 38 years, Louise; son, David C. Crosthwait; daughter, Loretta Jepson; three stepchildren; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Interment
01:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Harveson Cole
702 Eighth Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-336-0345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved