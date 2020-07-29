Eugene Lee Crosthwait FORT WORTH--Eugene Lee Crosthwait, a Fort Worth resident for 72 years, passed away at the age of 94. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. prior to Mass, with rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment: 1 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Eugene was born in Mexico to Joseph Lee and Emma Ruffini Crosthwait. He attended the Texas Military Institiute in San Antonio and the University of Texas. He proudly served in the Navy in World War II and continued in the reserves until 1959. Eugene was an aeronautical engineer at Lockheed for 43 years. A charter member of St. Andrew Catholic Church and involved in the Knights of Columbus, he will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his faith and his country. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Virginia Anne Weaver, and his brother, Reverend Monsignor Joseph H. Crosthwait. SURVIVORS: His wife of 38 years, Louise; son, David C. Crosthwait; daughter, Loretta Jepson; three stepchildren; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries