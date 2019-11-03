|
Eugene Kellner III MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA -- 1949 ~ 2019 Eugene Louis Kellner III passed away Tuesday, Oct, 15, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Interment following. Gene was born on July 16, 1949, to Mary Lucille and Eugene Louis Kellner II in Fort Worth. SURVIVORS: Gene is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Eric Kellner (Christie), Adam Kellner (Bethany & granddaughter, Emma); three step-children, Justin Gates, Kari Gates, Nathan Gates; and seven step-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Kellner and Jim Kellner (Laurie); two sisters, Sallie Parks (Jim), Jeanette Anders; and many other friends and relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019