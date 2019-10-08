|
Eugene Mays Jr. MIDLAND--Eugene Mays left this world to be with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the age of 88. CELEBRATION OF LIFE AND VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com. MEMORIALS: The family suggests memorials to Home Hospice of Midland or . Eugene was born to Elizabeth and Eugene Mays Sr. on Sept. 6, 1931 in Tyler, Texas. The family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where Gene attended school. He graduated from Arlington Heights and entered Texas Tech University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture. He married Elna Dunagan from Tahoka, Texas, in 1955. They were married for 49 years. They had two children, Mark and Marian. Gene became the owner of Mays Oil Company, a wholesale oil and gas distributorship for many years in Lamesa, Texas. During this time, he was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church and active in his community. After selling the distributorship, Gene and Elna moved to Midland, Texas, where he owned and operated family ranches in Midland County, Pecos County, King County and Coke County. Elna preceded him in death in March 2002. Gene loved horses and was a longtime member of the National Cutting Horse Association. SURVIVORS: He leaves behind his wife, Patty Cartwright Mays, of 16 years; and children, Mark Mays and wife, Michele, of Midland, Texas, and Marian Hughes and husband, Greg, of Lamesa, Texas. Gene had five grandchildren: Corey Mays and wife, Erin, Aaron Mays, Micah Mays, Meredith Copeland and husband, Ross, and Taylor Hughes and wife, Kelsye. He also had 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express its gratitude towards the following caregivers for their extremely, wonderful care: Rita Bueno, Sara Herrera, Stacey Lujan, Marina Galdamez, Gracie Gomez, Rebeca Guerroro, Carmen Oertling, Idia Herrera, Georgia Jones, Crystal Varela, Angela Varela, Carol Gardner, and Zavana Hill. WELCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY Midland, 432-550-5800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019